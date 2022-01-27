Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SQ. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $223.42. Square has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

