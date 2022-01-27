SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SRAX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SRAX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.79 on Thursday. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

