SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 1,737.1% in January

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 1,737.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

SSEZY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,323. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

