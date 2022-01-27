SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.