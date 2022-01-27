St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($20.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.04.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

