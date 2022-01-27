Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.23 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $165,624.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars.

