Stantec Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.85.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$65.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.20. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$44.75 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million.

In other news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

