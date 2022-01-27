Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

