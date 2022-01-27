Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Up 10.3%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares rose 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.82 and last traded at C$36.59. Approximately 291,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 564,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

