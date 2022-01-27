Stephens Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $789.06.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $560.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $687.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.