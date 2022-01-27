StepStone Group LP Invests $159.66 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,768,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,657,000. Xometry comprises about 10.3% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. StepStone Group LP owned approximately 0.07% of Xometry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,001 shares of company stock worth $6,214,914.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

