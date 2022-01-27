StepStone Group LP Purchases New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. Cloudflare comprises 0.8% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,800. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.