Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 259,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,234 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.