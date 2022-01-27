Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

