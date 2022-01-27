Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

