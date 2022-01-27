Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SF stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

