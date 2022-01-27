Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Galapagos Call Options (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,428% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $72,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

