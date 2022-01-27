Stock Traders Buy High Volume of KNOT Offshore Partners Call Options (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 29,449 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,871% compared to the average volume of 246 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNOP opened at $15.90 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

