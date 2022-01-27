Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,514% compared to the typical volume of 249 call options.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

