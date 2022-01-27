Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $363,926. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $699.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.