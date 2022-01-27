Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $33.75 Average PT from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SDIG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,935. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.