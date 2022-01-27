STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Paul Reynolds Acquires 10,000 Shares

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($46,815.97).

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £165.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. STV Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.46.

STVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

