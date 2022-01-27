Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

