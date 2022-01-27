Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

NYSE SUN opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

