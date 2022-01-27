Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 5436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.