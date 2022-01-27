Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Lowered by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,421,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,837 shares of company stock worth $3,525,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

