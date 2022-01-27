Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

