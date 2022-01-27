Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:SXP opened at C$3.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. Supremex has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supremex will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

