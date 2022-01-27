SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $499,683.13 and $728.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

