Surmodics (SRDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Surmodics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $-1.750-$-1.250 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $598.55 million, a P/E ratio of 142.77 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surmodics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Surmodics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.