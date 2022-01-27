Susquehanna Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $445.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.29.

LMT opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

