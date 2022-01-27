Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.00.

TXN stock opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.19. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

