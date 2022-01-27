SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.89). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

