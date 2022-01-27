SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

