Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 200 at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

