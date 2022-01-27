Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,400 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $550,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,170 and have sold 20,142 shares valued at $319,851. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $457.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

