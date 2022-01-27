Swiss National Bank Grows Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NeoGames by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,353,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $486.55 million, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

