Swiss National Bank Has $441,000 Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akouos were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Akouos by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

