Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

