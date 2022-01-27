Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 2.4% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $60,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 196.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,721,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,031,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,903,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,858,000 after buying an additional 200,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16,269.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 1,030,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,575. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

