T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.01 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.69 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

