TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €24.00 ($27.27) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.13 ($30.82).

Shares of TEG opened at €22.93 ($26.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.27.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

