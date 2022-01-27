Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 644,831 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.63% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $123,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $164,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,478 shares of company stock worth $10,289,563 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.48 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

