Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.71 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

