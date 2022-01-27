Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Acquires $10,380.00 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $10,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

