Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 189 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.