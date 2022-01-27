TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.68.

TSE:TRP opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.65. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

