TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

