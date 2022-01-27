Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 998 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

