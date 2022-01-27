Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

